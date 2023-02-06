SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Broadway in Syracuse is teaming up with WSYR-TV and the Food Bank of CNY for their upcoming show “Come From Away,” which will be at the Landmark Theatre from February 14 through the 19!

The show, “Come From Away” is about the importance of hope, love and community. It also demonstrates what can be achieved when people come together.

And what better show to team up with the Food Bank of CNY than this one?

Receive a 25% discount on select orchestra seats for the following shows after you donate a non-perishable food item to the Landmark Theatre Box Office:

Tuesday, February 14

Wednesday, February 15

Thursday, February 16

This truly is a great opportunity to enjoy a great show while helping those in need.

For more information, click here.