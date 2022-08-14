SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — With less than three weeks until the federal student loan payment pause expires, many students and recent graduates wonder whether they have to begin to pay their loans.

It still remains to be seen whether or not President Biden will extend the payment pause for the fifth time, but has to decide to do so by September 1.

Jackson Lawrence, a recent graduate of Ithaca College, says that even though the relief was created for people during the pandemic, it has been able to help students and recent graduates find their footing when applying for jobs.

“For someone who is trying to find their way trying to find a career, it’s helpful not to be able to worry about that,” he said.

“It’s tough when you’re still looking for a job and you still have loans you have to pay,” he said. “Or you don’t really know, do you have to take another loan to start with that? It can be a never-ending downward spiral if you don’t take care of it quickly.”

He says going into college, not only was the process of finding student loans difficult but it was almost expected that once he finished school he would be paying off his education for years to come.

“People tell you before you go to college, you are going to be in debt 20-30 years so it’s kind of a calculated thing you have in the back of your mind.”

But along with other recent graduates, Lawrence believes that doesn’t have to be the case.

“I don’t think top students and people that are coming out of college are asking to have their loans completely forgotten,” he explained. “But, I think having more of a grace period and having that buffer to get on your feet a little bit is helpful.”