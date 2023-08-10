SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – There are now no remaining areas of Central New York that are considered abnormally dry.

This is according to the latest summary from the United States Drought Monitor, which accounts for the conditions through 8 a.m. on Tuesday, August 8.

As of last week’s update, abnormally dry conditions were present in northeastern Madison and central and eastern Oneida counties.

Due to recent heavy rainfall across the region, this status has been removed.

So far in just the first nine days of August, Syracuse has picked up an astounding 3.76 inches of rain. This is 2.68 inches above average already for the month.

This comes after Syracuse picked up over an inch and a half above average rainfall during the month of July.

Nearly two and a half inches of that rainfall fell on Monday alone, the same day as the tornado outbreak.

In abnormally dry conditions, crop growth is stunted, planting is delayed, fire danger is elevated, lawns brown early, gardens begin to wilt, and surface water levels decline.

Each week the Storm Team will monitor the conditions when new reports are issued on Thursdays.