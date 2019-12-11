Recess Coffee looks for local artists to showcase talents in Westcott

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Recess Coffee is looking for local, independent artists to show off their work at the Westcott shop on Harvard Place.
The coffee shop typically rotates work from different artists every quarter, but Recess says it is still looking for additional artists to display work from January to March of 2020.
Artists who display their work are able to gain more exposure and have the opportunity to sell their pieces.
Interested artists can email recessartcoordinator@gmail.com.
Learn more about Recess Coffee here.
