Recess Coffee owners branch out with Cure Delicatessen and Provisions; NYC style deli in Westcott

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The owners of Recess Coffee are really close to opening a new place very near to their first coffee shop in Syracuse’s Westcott neighborhood.

Cure Delicatessen and Provisions may be very close in physical proximity to the original Recess Coffee, but they’re quite far apart on what they offer.

Contractors are in the home stretch turning the former Picasso’s Pastries and Cafe on Westcott Street into the new Cure Deli.

It’s been over a years worth of work to get the turnaround done to a New York City style deli.

“We’re really excited. It always had been mulling around, what is something that we can do totally different,” Cure co-owner Tere Martini told NewsChannel 9.

The space will have a deli case front and center not far from where you walk into Cure. Towards the back is where you’ll order your food and they’ll also feature a couple beer taps and a couple bottles of wine.

Beside all the physical work to the space, the owners made sure to get the necessary zone change allowing them to sell the food and have people eat it in the store, which is something that wasn’t possible before.

“We want this to be a place in the neighborhood where people come, can sit down and have a great sandwich or share a cheese plate together,” Martini said.

Really she said Cure will be three things in one. A deli, a small retail market, and a make and take component for eating meals later.

“Part of our push here is about building relationships and building community,” Martini told NewsChannel 9.

The focus for Cure Delicatessen and Provisions will be on regionally sourced items. She said they may have to go out of the area for some things in an effort to bring items here that aren’t in the community right now.

As far as an exact opening date, she says keep an eye on their social media, @curedelicatessen on Facebook and Instagram, in the next couple weeks.

