Recess Coffee set to open Tipperary Hill shop in ‘a matter of weeks’: Your Stories

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — After a year of hard work, Recess Coffee is in the home stretch of being able to open its third shop, this time in the Tipperary Hill area.

The new coffee shop will be at the corner of Milton Avenue and Ulster Street in Syracuse’s famous Tipp Hill neighborhood.

Recess Co-Owner Adam Williams tells NewsChannel 9 it should be open in a matter of weeks.

He says him and his business partner, Co-Owner Jesse Daino, have always wanted to expand into Tipp Hill, and they finally had the opportunity to do it.

“The neighborhood support is second to none. It’s an incredible neighborhood and frankly it doesn’t have any coffee,” he says.

Contractors are still hard at work on the inside of the new location, which for the co-owners, is the first chance to build a shop exactly the way they want.

“It represents where we’re at now as a business, as a company. We’re able to really, really do exactly what we want, we hired a fantastic team to do it, so it means everything. It’s exciting, it’s been intense, but it’s really cool.”

The new shop will offer more seating, better customer flow and has plenty of room for the equipment they really want to use for their business.

Williams explains, “We’re going to be able to expand on the food a little bit more, it’s going to be our most outfitted kitchen. The big difference here is actually, we went ahead and got our beer and wine license so this cafe will have a limited selection of beer and wine.”

It’s also what Williams and Daino saw on the outside of the building that really made the location attractive to them, room to build a sizeable patio.

“Outdoor seating we’ve been lucky to have a little bit at each place we have, little more at the Harvard Place location than Downtown, but this by far is the biggest patio,” Williams tells NewsChannel 9.

The Harvard Place location in Westcott, Recess Coffee’s first location, just celebrated its 13th anniversary.

He says all the construction has drawn plenty of attention from people around Tipp Hill. “Every time I’m here people walk up like, oh, when are you gonna open, can’t wait for you to open.”

They can now tell them it’s going to be soon.

This Saturday, January 18 Recess Coffee is raising funds for The World Wildlife Fund of Australia.

They are donating a portion of their drip coffee sales, as well as $2 from every purchase of 12 oz. bags of Westcott & Winter Blends.

They are raising funds from sales at their Westcott and Downtown shops, and from the Syracuse Regional Market.

The WWF of Australia is currently working to rehabilitate the surviving animals. Reforestation efforts will begin as soon as the fires have cleared so that they can be returned to their natural habitat as quickly as possible.

