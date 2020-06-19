Recognizing racism as a public health issue

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — White Coats for Black Lives is advocating for more research on the health effects of racism while demanding equal access to medical care.

On Friday, members of Saint Joseph’s Health spent eight minutes and 46 seconds in silence and reflection in honor of George Floyd.

It was a moment I never thought that I’d have to experience and as uncomfortable it was for me, I kind of feel tearful thinking what those eight minutes and 46 seconds must have been like for Mr. Floyd. And when he cried out to his mom, I think that was a cry for moms all over. Brandiss Pearson — Director of Community Engagement

Friday’s movement at Saint Joseph’s was initiated and organized by Dr. Matt Micco, one of the family medicine residents.