Interactive Maps

Restart NY

Coronavirus Coverage

Senior Spotlight


CNY Cases Cayuga County Chenango County Cortland County Madison County Oneida County Onondaga County Oswego County Tompkins County Wayne County

Recognizing racism as a public health issue

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — White Coats for Black Lives is advocating for more research on the health effects of racism while demanding equal access to medical care.

On Friday, members of Saint Joseph’s Health spent eight minutes and 46 seconds in silence and reflection in honor of George Floyd.

It was a moment I never thought that I’d have to experience and as uncomfortable it was for me, I kind of feel tearful thinking what those eight minutes and 46 seconds must have been like for Mr. Floyd. And when he cried out to his mom, I think that was a cry for moms all over.

Brandiss Pearson — Director of Community Engagement

Friday’s movement at Saint Joseph’s was initiated and organized by Dr. Matt Micco, one of the family medicine residents.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected