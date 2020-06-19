Record fireworks sales expected this year

(WSYR-TV) — The City of Syracuse has had hundreds of complaints this year about fireworks and now, the American Pyrotechnics Association said this will be a record-breaking year for consumer fireworks sales.

The nation’s largest fireworks retailer, Phantom Fireworks, said they have seen a 15 percent increase in sales across the country.

While fireworks have long been part of the lead up to the Fourth of the July, this year the sky is lighting up earlier and more.

And it’s not just in Syracuse. Complaints are up all across the country.

Everybody has been, you know, locked down or shut in for three, three-and-a-half months. The weather has finally changed too. Nice, warm temperatures and people are just itching to do something. Julie Heckman — American Pyrotechnics Association

Last weekend, the Syracuse Police Department put their special unit on duty to crackdown on firework complaints across the city. To date, they have issued five appearance tickets.