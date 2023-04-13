SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

Syracuse and Central New York experienced a touch of July heat Thursday as temperatures rose into the low to mid 80s.

In fact, Syracuse broke a record high that stood for 78 years after reaching 86 degrees just before 4 pm. That is a bit more than 30 degrees above normal for the date.

It was not only here in Central New York that records fell but also over the entire Northeast corner of the country where record highs occurred. There were 40 records for April 13th highlighted by 90 degrees in Central Park in New York City.

Here are some other selected records:

Hartford, CT 92

Plattsburgh, NY 90

Manchester, NH 90

Poughkeepsie, NY 90

Albany, NY 89

Boston, MA 88