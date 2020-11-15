Record number of COVID-19 cases in Onondaga Co., more cases connected to Board of Elections case

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon tweeted on Sunday that the county has had 238 new cases in the last 24 hours.

That number beats the record number of cases that the county hit on Wednesday, Nov. 11, which was 222 cases.

The now highest day of cases comes exactly two weeks after Halloween weekend.

McMahon also announced an additional death: a 68-year-old woman with underlying health conditions.

McMahon also confirmed that more cases have been connected to the positive case at the Onondaga County Board of Elections.

At this time, we do not know how many cases are connected to that one case.

He did add a positive note, saying that the yellow zones seem to have stabilized.

