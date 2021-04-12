Record number of drug overdose deaths in Onondaga County last year

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The worst year. That’s how Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon described the drug epidemic in 2020.

McMahon explained, “156 deaths in our community from overdoses. Again, the previous high 142 in 2016.”

McMahon said the reasons are a result of the pandemic with more people unemployed and being isolated. ACR Health provides resources for people who have problems with substance abuse. Last year’s shut down did not allow them to provide their normal services.

“When you don’t have those services and you’re alone in isolation, it’s just a recipe, an unfortunate recipe for overdose and consequently those deaths related to overdose,” said Alessandra Miller, Director of Drug User Health.

Miller said drugs that are laced with other substances are also contributing to more overdoses and deaths.

“People think they’re getting cocaine or a stimulant and there’s just fentanyl being added to these products,” Miller added. “Fentanyl is, you are exponentially more likely to overdose and consequently die related to that overdose.”

During the pandemic Miller said ACR health was able to continue it’s clinic services as well as syringe exchange service and they distribute and train people to use Narcan.

If you or a loved one are dealing with substance abuse you are encouraged to reach out to ACR Health or another harm reduction agency.

ACR Health: (315) 475-2430 or https://www.acrhealth.org