Record online shopping complaints during pandemic; Tips to protect yourself

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The New York State Division of Consumer Protection has seen a rise in online shopping complaints during the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Federal Trade Commission (FTC) data, online shopping complaints during April and May of 2020 were higher than any other month on record and more than half of those complaining never received the products they ordered.

There were 84,000 Online Shopping and Negative Review complaints to the FTC in the second quarter and New Yorkers reported over 4,400 complaints. 75% of those lost money.

“As New York State continues its data-driven, phased-in approach to reopening, many of us continue to stay at home as much as possible. Finding the items we need such as masks, gloves, or hand sanitizers may be difficult at our local stores, making online shopping more appealing,” said Secretary of State Rossana Rosado, who oversees the New York State Division of Consumer Protection. “Online shopping offers convenience and keeps us safe at home during these trying times, but we must be careful to whom we give our hard-earned money, especially online.”

TIPS TO PROTECT YOURSELF WHILE SHOPPING ONLINE

Know Your Rights: The NYS Division of Consumer Protection says the Federal Mail, Internet, or Telephone Order Merchandise Rule or the Mail Order Rule of 1975 was updated in 2014 to include online orders and applies to merchandise sold to consumers online, by mail, or by phone. The rule says your order must be delivered in 30 days unless it’s otherwise stated. If there’s a delay you have to be notified. If a company cannot reach you to get your consent to the delay they have to refund all of your money paid for the unshipped merchandise.

Shop Trusted Sites: Shop with retailers you know. In the era of social media marketing and influencers, consumers are exposed more to sham businesses that advertise a premier product but really deliver a low-quality version, if they deliver at all. The NYS Division of Consumer Protection says to use caution on trusted sites that host items for third-party sellers, like Amazon.

Beware of Third-Party Vendors: If you are redirected from a trusted site to a third-party vendor, be sure to read the sellers policies, review ratings, and consumer comments. Do a broad internet search before you make your purchase.

Research: If you want to try a new site or retailer, do a broad internet search to gain feedback from other customers. This will help you assess what to expect when buying.

Read the Specs: Online marketing is geared to get you to buy so it’s important to understand what you are buying and the terms of the sale to get what you want.

Comparison Shop: Search other websites to compare price, quality, return policies, delivery cost, and speed. Buying the cheapest advertised price could cost you more after factoring in delivery charges or return fees.

Protect Your Privacy: Most devices generally default to share the maximum amount of data possible but take precautions and make sure your settings limit the personal data you share.

Check A Website’s Encryption: It’s easier than you think. Before you enter your credit card information, make sure that the website’s address begins with “https” and there is a closed lock symbol either in the lower portion of your window or next to the website’s address.

Don’t Keep Your Card On File: It’s best practice to provide your credit card number each time you make a purchase.

Use One Card and One Email: The NYS Division of Consumer Protection says by using just one credit card and one email address for all of your online shopping it is easier to review purchases and provide protection in case of a dispute.

Protect Your Password: The key to safe passwords is to update them regularly and make them unique. The NYS Division of Consumer Protection says you should try using a “passphrase” instead of a password. Include special characters and numbers. If it’s tough to remember so many passwords, you can use a password manager with two-step authentication.

Avoid Autofill: Convenient, yes. But saving usernames, passwords, and credit card information on your devices makes it easier for theives to gain access to that information. Re-entering important information each time is an extra step to safeguard your personal information.

Check Your Social Media Logins: A lot of apps allow you to use your social media to create a new account but when you stop using those apps, your social media still has access to the information. The NYS Division of Consumer Protection says to go through your list of apps that you access through social media once a year and delete any you don’t recognize or don’t use any more.

Use a Secure Connection: Shop while you’re connected to a secure network rather than a public WiFi or unknown WiFi server. Public WiFi doesn’t mask information even if a website or app seems secure. Your personal information is easily seen by hackers logged in to the same network. At home, keep operating systems and antivirus software up to date, and make sure your network has a strong password.

Don’t Become The Product: Everything you do on your computer or device creates a digital imprint. That information is compiled, tracked, and sold to market products directly to you. This is called “behavioral advertising”. You can shut this feature off and the NYS Division of Consumer Protection recommends you adjust your settings to your comfort level. In your device’s main settings look for a setting called “Privacy”.

File a Complaint: If you aren’t happy with your online shopping experience, you should file a complaint with the NYS Division of Consumer Protection. You can do that online by visiting dos.ny.gov/consumerprotection or calling the Consumer Helpline at 800-697-1220.