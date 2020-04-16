Recovery and substance abuse issues spike in CNY during COVID-19 pandemic

SYRACUSE, NEW YORK (WSYR-TV) — Substance abuse issues have spiked across Central New York during the COVID-19 pandemic. Support is essential for people in recovery, but its harder to find in the age of social distancing.

“Even though we are in the midst of this COVID-19 pandemic, there is still an opioid epidemic in our community,” said Monika Taylor, director of Behavioral Health at Crouse Health.

With the stresses of unemployment or social isolation, people dealing with substance abuse issues are now facing a new set of challenges. This has led to a spike in drug use in some areas.

In Oneida County, there were five reported heroin-related deaths in the past week. In just the past month, Onedia County reported five deaths and 15 overdoses.

The state is now expanding drug prevention resources like virtual screenings and medication-assisted treatment through telemedicine, but in-person treatments still exist.

At Crouse, the outpatient addiction treatment services are located at 410 S. Crouse Avenue and the staff offers walk-in hours every weekday from 7:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. to assess individuals’ treatment needs.

This including the need for treatment with a medication like methadone or buprenorphine. Individuals in need of services can call the staff at Crouse at (315) 470-8304 between 7:30 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Most of the services around the state are now delivered telephonically or using a video call platform.

Here are some helpful resources:

Office of Addiction Services and Supports (OASAS): https://oasas.ny.gov/

Online recovery resources/meetings:

Offering online recovery support groups which will be available four times daily at 9 a.m., 12 p.m., 3 p.m., and 9 p.m. EST

Offers a variety of online meetings and various other outside resources

Offers online meetings with specialized topics with a variety of meeting formats (i.e. chat, text, e-mail, etc.)

Offers a variety of online communications, including chat rooms, message boards, etc. This also offers online media and online meetings with specific meeting topics.

Offers online meetings with specialized topics. This has multiple modalities, including 12 steps, non-12 step, overall wellness, and overall mental health.

Provides online meetings using Zoom. They already have a set schedule for all 7 days of the week with various speakers already scheduled.

Offers recovery chat rooms using text chat. They also provide other recovery resources such as testimonies, readings, etc.

Offers daily online meetings with 24/7 text chat with other members. They also offer a variety of extra resources, such as meditation for NA, relapse prevention, and other recovery-oriented resources.

Specifically a narcotics anonymous forum and recovery community that uses text chat, Skype, and phone calls.

Offers online meetings and an online community with message boards and a chat room.

Offers a variety of meetings based on an already set schedule using text chat.

Offers online support with open forums where women can share and seek support 24/7 plus text messaging support schedules 2 times a day. They also offer phone support.

Text HOME to 741741 to connect with a Crisis Counselor.