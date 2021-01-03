Recycle your Christmas tree for free

(WSYR-TV) — OCRRA is accepting and recycling christmas trees at its two compost sites for free from Monday, January 4 until Friday, January 15.

You can drop off your tree at the Amboy or Jamesville compost site Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. There will be no drop-offs on Saturday and Sunday.

Before you drop off your tree, you need to remove all decorations, lights, tinsel, stands, and plastic bags from the tree. Wreaths are not accepted.

Trees will be recycled into mulch to be used in gardens and landscape projects throughout the community in the spring.

If you can’t make it to an OCRRA, check with your local town or village. Many offer curb-side tree recycling during the first few weeks of January.