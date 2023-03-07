SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — When people hear spring cleaning, they think of decluttering and dusting off untouched surfaces. But what about those unused electronics that are becoming just another thing for you to clean up?

Sunnking Electronics is offering a recycling event in the pink parking lot at Destiny USA on April 22, from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

You must register for a drop-off slot!

Registering will reserve you a 15 minute slot to drop off all of your unwanted electronics.

Sunnking Electronics will collect around 100 tons of e-waste per collection.

“We’ve seen an enormous call for these large-scale events to return despite new regulations opening up additional free local drop-off sites, so we wanted to give our community what they asked for,” said Robert Burns, Director of Marketing for Sunnking. “Every year people have more devices to recycle, and our goal is to ensure they have every convenient option available. Based on the demand for this event, we’ll hopefully have a reason to plan more locally going forward.”

In a recent poll to previous registrants, 93% said they “have devices to recycle,” and only 4% said they’d “rather use a drop-off site” than an event, according to Sunnking Electronics.