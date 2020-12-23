Recyclers see boom amid busy holiday season, but what belongs in your blue bin?

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The USPS is handling a record amount of mail right now and once you unwrap all of those packages and holiday gifts, the material has to go somewhere. The Wall Street Journal reported this month that recyclers are seeing a boom nationwide.

Locally, OCRRA says it’s seeing a seasonal spike.

What we see, and this happens every year at this time, is a seasonal influx related to cardboard. As you might imagine, with the pandemic, there is more shipping happening as folks are staying home. And so there is a little bit more cardboard, but honestly, it’s kind of just, it’s still a seasonal boom that we’re seeing right now because people are getting things in their shipping boxes, or frankly stores are also receiving more at this time of year because there’s more volume in circulation. Kristen Lawton — Public Information Officer at OCRRA

All of that volume will eventually be unwrapped and dumped in our blue bins. However, not all holiday material can be recycled.

“The rule with that is, take a look at it. If it is metallic, foil, foil-lined envelopes, or glitter, you see a lot of that and those things are really beautiful, but unfortunately, they do not belong in the recycling bin,” Lawton says. “They contaminate all of the paper. So those items, please reuse them as many times as you can and then when they hit the end of their life, they should go in the trash.”

So, cardboard boxes, gift boxes and clean wrapping paper can be thrown in the blue bin. Any wrapping paper with sparkles or metallic shine should be thrown away. A few other items to keep out of the blue bin: ribbons and bows, bubble wrap, and air pillows.

“What happens is when this material is sorted, all the lightweight papers, the really flat items, they get sorted into this one area and they get bailed up. And if those bails have too much of this non-recyclable paper, or bows, or things that don’t belong, that entire bail will get rejected. It will be thrown out. So we just want to reduce the contamination as much as possible because that ensures we recycle more,” Lawton adds.

OCRRA also says film plastics and plastic bags should be kept out of the blue bin since those materials can get tangled up in the sorting equipment. Lawton says people should not throw out their recyclables in plastic bags, but rather dump them loose in their blue bins.

“A lot of times folks put the recycling in a plastic bag to transport it out to the blue bin or the recycling container, and unfortunately what happens to those items is they end up as trash. It’s the exact opposite of what you’re trying to do,” Lawton explains.

Another item that is commonly thrown in recycling bins? Tissue paper and holiday lights.

When it comes to tissue paper, Lawton says the paper has already been recycled too many times, so the fibers are too short to be recycled again. She says it’s best to reuse tissue paper as much as possible before throwing it out.

As for the holiday lights, Lawton says many people have thrown them out in the blue bin, thinking they can be recycled. Like plastic bags, those string lights get tangled in the equipment and slow the sorting process.

OCRRA says many of the items that don’t belong in the blue bin can actually be recycled at other stores or recycling locations. For a full list of what belongs in your blue bin and where to take other items, visit OCRRA’s holiday guide here.