Recycling the warmth, Cayuga health team saving lives outside hospital walls

ITHACA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A team of employees from Cayuga Medical Center has found a way to save lives outside hospital walls with a project they’ve now labeled, “Recycle the Warmth.”

“We save lives every day but not like this,” said Deanna Jacobs, supervisor of neuro-diagnostics at Cayuga Medical Center.

From the hospital to the street, this team takes sterile wraps for operation room instruments and turns them into blankets, re-purposing something that would otherwise have to be tossed away.

“Twelve. It takes twelve 44 by 44-inch pieces to make one blanket,” said Jacobs. She adopted the idea from a hospital in Florida.

After making some tweaks, she upgraded it to be suitable for a New York winter. “Instead of a single layer being sewn together, we use three layers,” said Jacobs.

We are #RecyclingTheWarmth



Turning surgical wraps for OR instruments💉 into blankets for the homeless. So how is it done? Where do they go? Who is behind it all? I’ll tell you at #FirstAt4 & 5 #LocalSYR @NewsChannel9 pic.twitter.com/XSIZ7gpOJ4 — Nicole Sommavilla (@NeSommavilla) January 21, 2020

The team has already dropped off 28 blankets to the Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office, Ithaca Police Department, and St. John’s Shelter.

It’s a lot of work. Jacobs has to coordinate several different volunteers, sewers and hospital staff, but when they finish a few blankets and drop them off, it’s worth it.

“He [blanket recipient] said you didn’t give us blankets, you gave us homes,” said Jacobs.

It’s a rewarding feeling that keeps Rachel Ray sewing. She’s a certified gastroenterology nurse at Cayuga Medical Center and she sewed the first prototype, figuring out the logistics to keep people warm.

Now that they have it down, a group of sewers can make one blanket in about one hour.

Digital extra: Find out how these blankets are made with the woman who made the first prototype, Rachel Ray.

The blankets are weighted, warm and water-resistant.

“They’re creating structures with them and insulating them and making sure they have shelter as well as the blanket,” said Jacobs. “Every time I feel cold, it inspires you to make another blanket.”

They might not be able to give everyone a home, but maybe they can at least wrap some people in their warmth.

The group plans to keep doing this as long as they have someone to do the sewing.

Each blanket is marked with a label “Recycle the Warmth.”

For more local news follow Nicole Sommavilla on Twitter/NeSommavilla.

More from NewsChannel 9: