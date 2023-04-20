ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – The Red Creek Central School District has a new superintendent.

Matthew VanOrman was appointed at the Board of Education meeting Wednesday night. VanOrman has been with the district for 21 years, currently as middle school principal. He’s also served as assistant principal/dean of students, athletic director and physical education instructor.

VanOrman will continue in his current position through the rest of the school year and will take over as superintendent on July 1.

Dr. Greg Macaluso has been serving as interim superintendent. Former Superintendent Dr. Brian Corey stepped down in November to take a position outside the district.