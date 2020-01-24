Red Cross Blood & Bone Marrow Drive Urges Donations

Live Now
About a year ago, Sgt. Ken Hatter was in search of a bone marrow donor after being diagnosed with cancer. After finding a match and undergoing a successful transplant, he has partnered with the American Red Cross to give back to others.

Together, they’re working together to host a bone marrow and blood drive in Central New York. Katie Stepanian from the American Red Cross says there is a critical shortage of blood.

“Donors of all blood types are needed, especially type O right now, she added”

To participate in the next blood and bone marrow drive, attend a screening on Friday, Jan. 31st from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m., at the Community Room in Fayetteville Towne Center.

To make an appointment call 1-800-RED-CROSS or visit redcrossblood.org, using promo code SGT KEN.

