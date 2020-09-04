Red Cross blood drive at NYS Fairgrounds ends on Monday

GEDDES, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Red Cross is holding a blood drive at the New York State Fairgrounds, but it ends on Monday, which would have been the last day of the fair.

This year, the Red Cross is asking donors to schedule an appointment to donate.

The blood drive runs from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday, Saturday from 1 to 7 p.m. and from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. both Sunday and Monday.

Every year at the State Fair, more than 700 units of blood are collected.

All donors will receive a complimentary admission ticket for the 2021 State Fair and an entry into the 2021 State Fair VIP drawing.