Red Cross helping six people after a house fire on the Syracuse’s north side

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) The Red Cross is helping six people after a house fire on Oak Street Sunday morning.

According to the Syracuse Fire Department, crews responded to a home at 1357 Oak Street at 11:01 a.m. for a reported fire. A nearby engine was responded within three minutes.

The fire started on the second floor of the two-story home and all six people in the home were able to get out before firefighters arrived.

There were no reported injuries but the Red Cross is helping the occupants.

The Syracuse Fire Department said damage is limited to the second floor and crews are working to investigate what caused the fire, but there were no working smoke detectors in the home.