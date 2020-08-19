Red Cross hosting blood drive at fairgrounds in lieu of State Fair

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Despite the 2020 New York State Fair’s cancellation, the American Red Cross is encouraging healthy donors to stop by the fairgrounds and give blood.
The need for blood remains constant. Blood and platelet donations save the lives of cancer patients, organ transplant patients, accident and burn victims, and countless others.
In years past, the Red Cross has set up a booth at the Great New York State Fair and has collected over 700 units of blood from fairgoers who rolled up their sleeves to give.
The Red Cross Blood Drive will run from Friday, August 21 until Monday, September 7 in the Art & Home Center located at 581 State Fair Boulevard in Syracuse.
“Blood donation is such a powerful way to make a difference for those in need, especially during this
challenging time,” said Amy Bobbette, Syracuse district manager for the Red Cross. “We are so grateful to all who are supporting this blood drive despite the Fair’s cancellation – from donors and volunteers to our sponsors, site host, and financial supporters. These collective contributions are what make our lifesaving mission possible.”
Anyone who comes to donate during that time will receive a complimentary 2021 admission ticket to the Fair, a Red Cross branded item, and entry into the 2021 New York State Fair VIP Drawing. The lucky winner of the VIP drawing will receive a $200 Syracuse Hotel voucher, a $250 Visa gift card, 4 admission tickets to the 2021 New York State Fair, a $20 Fair parking voucher, a Red Cross branded item and a New York State Fair branded item.
Anyone who comes to give blood by September 3 will also receive a $5 Amazon.com Gift card via email thanks to Amazon. Those who give from September 4 to September 7 will be given a limited-edition Red Cross pair of socks while supplies last.
COVID-19 safety precautions will be taken during the event. Donors are asked to schedule an appointment and are required to wear a face-covering or mask. Temperature checks will be required and social distancing will be implemented.
The Red Cross is testing all blood, platelet, and plasma donations for COVID-19 antibodies. These tests will be helpful in identifying individuals who have COVID-19 antibodies and may qualify to donate plasma in order to help patients who are actively fighting the virus.
The Red Cross is also looking to recoup funds the organization raises every year with its Fair parking lot. As a result, the Red Cross is asking for $10 donations for its virtual parking meter to help bridge the gap. Donors visit their site or text “NYSFAIR” to 41411 to give. These funds provide essential services to people who don’t know where to turn after a disaster, who require lifesaving blood, or who need help from our nation after sacrificing so much on our behalf.
To donate to the virtual parking meter, check your eligibility to donate blood or schedule an appointment, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS, or download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App. Enter sponsor code EXPO2020 when scheduling an appointment. You can find the list of times below.
- Friday, August 21 from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Saturday, August 22 from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Sunday, August 23 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Monday, August 24 from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Tuesday, August 25 from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Wednesday, August 26 from 8 p.m. to 2 p.m.
- Thursday, August 27 from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Friday, August 28 from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Saturday, August 29 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Sunday, August 30 from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Monday, August 31 from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Tuesday, September 1 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Wednesday, September 2 from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Thursday, September 3 from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Friday, September 4 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Saturday, September 5 from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Sunday, September 6 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Monday, September 7 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
