Red Cross to host six blood drives in June

Posted:

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The American Red Cross is boosting their efforts to increase blood donations this summer. 

The American Red Cross is teaming up with CenterState CEO for several upcoming blood drives in Onondaga and Oswego counties.   

“We are grateful to CenterState CEO for their partnership. By sponsoring these blood drives, they are helping us provide life-saving blood to patients in need,” said Lisa Smith, Executive Director of the Red Cross Central and Northern New York Chapter. “The Red Cross must collect enough blood every day to meet the needs of accident and burn victims, heart surgery and organ transplant patients, and those receiving treatment for leukemia, cancer or sickle cell disease,”

Upcoming CenterState CEO Blood Drives:  

June 21, 11:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.  – Driver’s Village, 5885 East Circle Drive, Cicero  

Sponsor Code: DV      

June 22, 1:00 p.m. -6:00 p.m.  – Destiny USA, 9090 Destiny USA Drive, Syracuse   

Sponsor Code: DESTINY  

June 23, 10:00 a.m.- 3 p.m. – American Red Cross of Central and Northern New York, 344 W. Genesee Street #100, Syracuse  

Sponsor Code ARCCNY  

June 23, 1:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. – Oswego Alliance Church, 371 Thompson Rd, Oswego   

Sponsor Code: oswegoalliance  

June 23, 1:00 p.m. -5:30 p.m. – Volney Fire Department, 3002 State RT 3, Fulton  

Sponsor Code: volneyfd  

June 24, 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. – Towne Center at Fayetteville, Community Room, 540 Towne Drive, Fayetteville   

Sponsor Code: TCFVILLE  

All who come to donate June 14-30 will receive a $5 Amazon.com Gift Card by email, Restrictions apply and are available at RedCrossBlood.org/Together

