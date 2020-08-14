Red Cross urgently needs plasma donations from fully recovered COVID-19 patients

A registered nurse draws blood from Harlem resident Saundra Maynard during a COVID-19 antibody test drive at the Abyssinian Baptist Church, Thursday, May 14, 2020, in the Harlem neighborhood of the Manhattan. Churches in low income communities across New York are offering COVID-19 testing to residents in conjunction with Northwell Health and New York State. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The American Red Cross has an emergency shortage of COVID-19 Convalescent Plasma.

Fully recovered COVID-19 patients are needed to help those who are currently sick. The plasma in your blood may contain COVID-19 antibodies that can attack the virus.

This convalescent plasma is being evaluated as a possible treatment for currently ill COVID-19 patients, so a donation from one person could help save the lives of three patients battling this disease.

“We’re really trying to stay up with the demand and the demand is completely outpacing the supply,” says Lisa Smith, executive director of the American Red Cross for Central and Northern New York.

Smith says nationally the Red Cross needs about 13,000 donors a day, and they’re nowhere near that, causing longer wait times for this plasma.

“If you think about having a loved one that’s waiting for some kind of treatment and knowing that this might help them, this is a treatment that has been studied, more study is being done but they can’t get the plasma, we can’t get enough plasma to medical facilities to help them,” she tells NewsChannel 9.

You may qualify to donate plasma for coronavirus patients if you meet specific convalescent plasma and regular blood donation eligibility requirements.

If you are 17 years old, you have to weigh 110 pounds or more. Additional weight requirements also apply for donors who are 18 and older.

You also have to be in good health and generally feel well, even if you’re being treated for a chronic condition.

Those who want to donate plasma also have to have a previous, verified diagnosis of COVID-19 but are now symptom-free.

Smith says, “Even though right here in Central New York we’re doing quite well, as most of the state of New York but the rest of the country is just being crippled by this disease. And this is one of the treatments that is deemed effective right now.”

She adds that there are still people hospitalized in the region and there are new hospitalizations locally almost every day that could benefit from this plasma.

It does take a little longer than giving blood to donate plasma because they’re taking blood out of the donor, separating the plasma from it and putting the blood back in.

“If you consider that just one recovered patient can help three others through this tragic time, and possibly save lives, I think that’s worth a little extra time in all our days,” Smith tells NewsChannel 9.

Click here to learn more or to sign up to donate.

