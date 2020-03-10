Red Cross urging healthy individuals to give blood amid coronavirus concerns

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) The American Red Cross is strongly urging healthy, eligible individuals to give blood amid coronavirus concerns to maintain the blood supply and prevent shortages. Cold and flu season has already impacted the nation’s ability to maintain its blood supply and with the number of cases of coronavirus growing in the U.S., the number of eligible donors is expected to decrease.

“We’re asking the American people to help keep the blood supply stable during this challenging time. As communities across the country prepare for this public health emergency, it’s critical that plans include a readily available blood supply for hospital patients,” said Chris Hrouda, president of Red Cross Blood Services. “As fears of coronavirus rise, low donor participation could harm blood availability at hospitals, and the last thing a patient should worry about is whether lifesaving blood will be on the shelf when they need it most.”

The Red Cross stresses donating blood is a safe process and people should not hesitate to give or receive blood. To date, there is no data or evidence that this coronavirus can be transmissible by blood transfusion, and there have been no reported cases worldwide of transmissions for any respiratory virus including this coronavirus from a transfusion. However, the Red Cross has implemented new deferrals out of an abundance of caution. Anyone who has the following is asked to postpone donations for 28 days:

Travel to China and its special administrative regions, Hong Kong and Macau, as well as Iran, Italy and South Korea;

Diagnosis of COVID-19, contact with a person who has or is suspected to have the virus.

If you are an eligible donor, please visit RedCrossBlood.org to make an appointment or to find a blood drive near you. You can also call 1-800-RED CROSS.