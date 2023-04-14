SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– Young and old, Red Hot Chili Peppers fans were on “higher ground” Friday night rocking out to the legendary band as they made a pit stop in the Salt City.

The concert attracted die-hard fans from all over to the JMA Wireless Dome including Liverpool neighbor Nate Bentley, his wife and two kids.

“We have listened to Red Hot Chili Peppers since we were in high school so it’s probably one of those things where we’ve been listening to music for almost 30 years,” Nate Bentley, RHCP fan

Music he’s been able to pass on to his 16-year-old and 20-year-old who he says listen to the band just as much as he does. Friday night’s concert was a surreal moment for the family of four as they saw the Peppers live in concert for the first time.

Seeing the rock band in concert was a first for many in attendance and the record-breaking warm temperatures ahead of the concert had fans thinking they were in a “parallel universe.”

“Couldn’t have a better day for it,” Earl Lewis, traveled from Binghamton for the concert

The Red Hot Chili Peppers was just the latest superstars to take the stage at the JMA Wireless Dome following recent big acts like Paul McCartney and Elton John, concerts fans hope will keep on coming.

“I think the fact that the Dome is bringing back bigger musicians is important to the area especially for local businesses to kind of boost some of their sales it also brings a positive spotlight to Syracuse,” Bentley said.

A perfect way to kick-off the Spring concert season in Syracuse!