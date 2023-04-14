Some tickets for the show opened up Thursday. If you are still interested in going to the concert, head here.

Parking lots open at 4 p.m. Friday

The Dome gates open at 4:30 p.m.

The first act takes the stage at 6:30 p.m.

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Red Hot Chili Peppers announced Monday, November 5, they will be playing a show at the JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse on Friday, April 14 as part of their 2023 world tour.

The band will be accompanied by The Strokes, who also opened for RHCP on their 2022 stadium tour, and King Princess. The event is cashless so make sure to bring a credit or debit card.

This tour is in support of the Chili Peppers’ newest albums, “Unlimited Love” and “Return of the Dream Canteen,” and spans 23 dates, including the April 14 show in Syracuse.

The tour starts in January 2023 with 8 dates across New Zealand and Australia, featuring Post Malone and then in March heads to North America. Other artists featured on tour include Iggy Pop, The Roots, The Mars Volta, St. Vincent, City and Colour, and Thundercat.

The band’s recent albums follow the return of longtime guitarist John Frusciante.

Tickets can be purchased at this link.