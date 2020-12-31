Red Kettle Campaign considered a success despite the pandemic

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Despite hard times during the pandemic, Central New Yorkers showed their holiday spirit by donating to the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle campaign.

The organization has raised $232,000.

 Live Red Kettles brought in 14% less than 2019 but with more ways to donate, the campaign was still a success.

People could donate digitally by visiting the Salvation Army’s website, through Amazon Alexa and via text.

The campaign ran through December 24.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected