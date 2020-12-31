Red Kettle Campaign considered a success despite the pandemic

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Despite hard times during the pandemic, Central New Yorkers showed their holiday spirit by donating to the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle campaign.
The organization has raised $232,000.
Live Red Kettles brought in 14% less than 2019 but with more ways to donate, the campaign was still a success.
People could donate digitally by visiting the Salvation Army’s website, through Amazon Alexa and via text.
The campaign ran through December 24.
