Red Kettle Campaign down 24 percent from last year

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Salvation Army is asking for help. The Red Kettle Campaign’s upstate division is down in numbers from this time last year.

The Salvation Army says it’s down about 24 percent from this time last year, and that’s mostly because of where Black Friday fell.

Since Thanksgiving was a week later this year, they have five fewer days to get collections.

They’re also down in volunteers. The Salvation Army is asking people to consider reaching into their pockets to help someone in need this holiday season or give some of their time.

The Red Kettle campaign funds the majority of the Salvation Army’s programs year-round, which helps more than 225,500 people in need across Upstate New York throughout the year.

“All that money that goes into the kettle stays local. So no matter where you are, wherever you live that money stays in that community to help shelter, to help feed to help give a hand out to anyone who needs it,” said Jon Rogers, Director of Marketing and Digital Strategies.

On Dec. 20, the Red Kettle Campaign will be asking people to give $20 in cash or a check to help transform lives in 2020.

You can now donate to the Salvation Army online.

Click here to volunteer for the Red Kettle Campaign.

