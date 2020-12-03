Red Kettle campaign falling behind

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Major David Dean, the Onondaga County director for the Salvation Army, says they are in need of volunteers for their Red Kettle campaign.

As of Dec. 3, they are about $15,000 behind their goal.

Dean said they have been closing out around 10 Red Kettle locations per day and they normally have 32.

The pandemic has brought several challenges. Many residents have made the choice to stay home and shop online for Christmas, but that hasn’t changed the need.

“Right now, you know, the sign-ups have been heavy,” Dean said.

He also said that, so far, the volunteers have stayed healthy.

“I would say we have a core group of about 20 people who have been volunteering every day and we haven’t had any COVID cases ourselves.”

If you would like to volunteer or donate, click here.