SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — In celebration of International Firefighters Day on May 4, several New York State landmarks will be illuminated red.

“On International Firefighters Day, we recognize the dedication and sacrifice of firefighters past and present around the globe — New York State is a better place because of their service and we are forever grateful,” said Governor Kathy Hochul.

The New York State Fairgrounds’ Main Gate and Expo Center will both be illuminated red Wednesday evening in celebration of the risks firefighters take to make our communities safer.

In addition to the Fairgrounds, these other New York State landmarks will be celebrating International Firefighters Day with red lights: