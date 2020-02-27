Redhouse Arts Center unveils exciting, fun and powerful season for MainStage in 2020 & 2021

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — As the current season winds down, with two shows to go, the Redhouse Arts Center in Downtown Syracuse has released the MainStage performances for 2020 to 2021.

The five shows next season will feature several Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award winning productions.

The 2020-2021 season will kick-off with Tony Award winning rock musical The Who’s Tommy, which will run from September 24 to October 11.

This will be Artistic Director Hunter Foster’s second season at the Redhouse. He says this season, his first, they’ve learned a lot about the community and the theater.

He says one of the things they found that really worked well were shows, like Rent that the Redhouse performed in the round, giving audiences an immersive experience.

“That is something that makes us special, makes us different from any other theater, so we really wanted for year two to make sure we were doing things that were immersive and engaging. That’s why The Who’s Tommy will be our first show of the season and again it will be in the round,” Foster tells NewsChannel 9.

Based on the classic rock’n roll concept album by the British rock band, The Who, Tommy is an exhilarating story of hope, healing, and the human spirit. It’s the story of a pinball-playing, deaf and blind boy who triumphs over his adversities.

Redhouse’s second show of the season will feature the family friendly musical Big which will run from December 3 to December 20. The 1987 motion picture fantasy starring Tom Hanks comes to life onstage in this comedic musical adaptation. The show will feature many local kids and teens from the Syracuse and Central New York region.

Redhouse continues in 2021 with the powerful and inspiring play The Mountaintop which will run from February 25 to March 7, 2021. Katori Hall’s play re-imagines the events on the night before Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s assassination in Memphis, following the delivery of his memorable “I’ve Been to the Mountaintop” speech.

Nominated for eight Tony Awards, Lucas Hnath’s quick witted, contemporary, A Dolls House Part 2, will run April 8 to April 18, 2021.

In the final scene of Ibsen’s 1879 groundbreaking masterpiece, A Doll’s House, Nora Helmer makes the shocking decision to leave her husband and children to begin a life on her own. Many years have passed since Nora made that fateful decision, and now she has returned to face all that she left behind.

Redhouse will close it’s 2020-2021 Season with Shakespeare’s popular romantic comedy A Midsummer’s Night Dream,which will run from May 6 to May 16, 2021. It will include daytime performances for several local high schools.

Marguerite Mitchell, the Director of Education at the Redhouse, says, “Giving them the opportunity to read something or study something and then actually watch it and participate in it. It’s important to keep theater alive and keep Shakespeare alive in that example.”

Foster says, Season One, with shows like Rent and Romeo and Juliet, can be summed up with one word, family. He says his second season can be described with two words, growing up.

“When you come to Redhouse it’s going to be different, and it’s going to be unique and it’s going to be special,” he says.

Click here for more information about Redhouse Arts Center, including the final two shows of this season and the next season starting in September.

Redhouse Artistic Director Hunter Foster gives his thoughts on each of the five shows scheduled for the 2020-2021 season:

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow Jeff Kulikowsky on Twitter @JeffNC9