Redhouse Arts Center working to attract other tenants to their downtown Syracuse home

Work has really picked up to finish the City Center project in downtown Syracuse, which is home now to the Redhouse Arts Center.

Redhouse has now been in City Center at Salina Street and Jefferson Street for two years.

The goal of the project has always been to turn the old Sibley’s department store into a multi-use development anchored by Redhouse.

Originally, Aspen Dental was going to be the only other tenant, moving hundreds of workers to City Center and taking up the rest of the upper floors, but that deal fell through.

Now, work is happening to demolish portions of those upper floors and clean out all the rubbish that’s collected over the years.

The goal is to get the place in a shape that would be appealing to prospective tenants.

Redhouse Executive Director Samara Hannah tells NewsChannel 9, “It’s a lot but its so worth it to see the opportunity and to know how close we are to bringing the life back into this place.”

Redhouse is a partner in the building ownership and used this same approach of doing the early work so that major construction would move faster.

For Redhouse, major construction lasted about nine months from beginning of work until they moved into City Center. The goal here is 12 to 15 months.

“If there’s one major tenant out there that would be really exciting and fun, but the opportunity to have multiple tenants is on the table as well,” Hannah says.

Soon, they will be cutting out a portion of the building to form a courtyard type entrance on the Jefferson Street side.

“It’s going to be all glass, again bringing in some of that natural light,” Hannah explains to NewsChannel 9.

The goal, she says, is to find the right mix of tenants “and really kind of make an ecosystem here that makes this building really a prominent presence here on the corner.”

Hannah says they already have a commitment for a wine bar and credit union on the first floor, street level, and are looking to add an eatery and maybe a shop or two.

