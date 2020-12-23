Redhouse pauses main theater program, artistic director leaving in January

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The pandemic has been vicious to arts organizations. Now, The Redhouse Arts Center executive director tells NewsChannel 9 that they’ve decided to formally suspend main theater operations.

But, the non-profit is not pausing altogether.

We are going to have to reinvent what the theater program begins to be and we want to make sure that we are putting Redhouse where it needs to be positioned first and foremost. Samara Hannah — Executive Director at Redhouse Arts Center

Unable to perform any of its major theater productions so far during the pandemic — and likely not until late next year — Redhouse is suspending this part of its program.

This also means allowing Artistic Director Hunter Foster to pursue other opportunities.

“It’s been tremendous having him on board, but there’s so many things that he can be doing beyond the boundaries of New York State,” said Hannah. “He’s very versatile, he’s in high demand.”

But Hannah says the Education Program continues, as does the Learning Lab that was started this fall where students from seven different school districts go when they are learning remotely.

The hunt is also back on for new neighbors to join Redhouse in the Old Downtown Department Store that they have renovated. Hannah said contractors went back through the huge building this week to start bidding again.

What we are finding is a lot of interest from folks who are downsizing or looking for new space, there are some leases coming up for renewal. Samara Hannah — Executive Director at Redhouse Arts Center

While they’ve suspended the main stage program, it doesn’t mean Redhouse Artistic Programming goes to zero. A robust Education Program continues and there are plans to stream small plays.