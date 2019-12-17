Reducing holiday hazards in your home

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — During the holidays, with different people and different items coming in and out of the house, the Upstate New York Poison Center is reminding people to make sure pill packets and medicines are kept out of the way of kids and pets. They also recommend clearly labeling anything that could be dangerous to avoid any confusion.

“When you take something out of its original container, it could look like something else, so whether you have blister pack gum, which could be gum or it could be a nicotine gum, and to a young child, they can’t absorb that nicotine,” said Lee Livermore, Public Health Education Coordinator, Upstate New York Poison Center.

Children also can’t metabolize alcohol. And don’t forget about your furry friends! Pets love to go through all those unwrapped gifts, so clean up on Christmas morning and keep any sweet treats far from those four-legged friends.

