BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Reeves family has been in the farming business for five generations.

“I’ve been picking strawberries since I was probably about three or four years old,” said Reeves Farms manager Karin Reeves.

Inflation has impacted all aspects of the family business.

“We’ve seen everything from fertilizer costing almost double what it did last year, some of the containers we buy have increased almost double and then other things, 20% is pretty typical.” Karin Reeves, Reeves Farms Manager

One of the biggest expenses is diesel fuel. Which she said has tripled compared to previous years.

“We use a lot of diesel fuel when we need to irrigate,” Reeves added.

The farm is trying to limit the impact on customers. They kept the price of a quart of strawberries the same as last year – seven dollars.

“If it keeps happening year after year, where we’re seeing higher costs, we may have to increase,” Reeves said, “We thought we try this year and see how things go with keeping the price flat.”

Whether you chose to buy or to pick, there’s a savings when you get your berries in bulk.

“It’s $36 if you buy eight quarts so, again maybe bring some friends out and you can pick together,” Reeves said.

One thing that hasn’t changed, is the berry itself. You can pick for yourself – come soon as strawberry season is over at the end of June.

Reeves said one way you can support farmers is to buy local. Stop by your local farm or request your grocery store carry products from local farms.