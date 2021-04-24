Referees needed across the state

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — There’s no postseason tournament for section three football teams this season which means many teams are wrapping up their schedules this week.

The hope of course is that things will return to normal in the fall, but in order for that to truly happen your help may be needed.

The Syracuse chapter of New York State Certified Football Officials is in the process of recruiting new referees for the fall.

There’s a shortage of refs, not just locally, but across the state, and really across the nation.

Membership chair jim lawless says if you’ve ever thought about maybe giving officiating a try, now would be a great time to do it.