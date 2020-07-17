Reformatting the Redistricting Committee in Onondaga County

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — People in Onondaga County are pushing for a law that would let citizen volunteers decide the shape of each of the 17 legislative districts in the county.

On Friday, the county legislature got back to the drawing board, discussing the reformatting of the Redistricting Committee.

In the new proposed plan, the committee would be composed of both the Republican and Democrat election commissioners, the chairman of the legislature, and three appointees.

One appointee will be named by the legislative majority leader, another by the legislative minority leader and the last one by the county executive.

The major change is that none of the appointed people can be running for office, hold an office or have held a position in an office.

Changes to the plan would eventually go up for legislative vote.