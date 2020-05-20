Refrigeration trucks being stored at Syracuse cemetery as precaution

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — New York State is storing refrigeration trucks at Woodlawn Cemetery in Syracuse.
They are empty and have been since they arrived a few weeks ago. The superintendent of the cemetery said the trucks are a “just in case measure,” in case the state needed extra space to store bodies from other parts of New York before burial or cremation.
They are expected to be stores there for about two more weeks, again just as a precaution.
