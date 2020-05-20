Interactive Maps

Restart NY

Coronavirus Coverage

Senior Spotlight


CNY Cases Cayuga County Chenango County Cortland County Madison County Oneida County Onondaga County Oswego County Tompkins County Wayne County

Refrigeration trucks being stored at Syracuse cemetery as precaution

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — New York State is storing refrigeration trucks at Woodlawn Cemetery in Syracuse.

They are empty and have been since they arrived a few weeks ago. The superintendent of the cemetery said the trucks are a “just in case measure,” in case the state needed extra space to store bodies from other parts of New York before burial or cremation.

They are expected to be stores there for about two more weeks, again just as a precaution.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Johns Hopkins COVID-19 Live case map

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected