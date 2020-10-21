Regal Cinema at Destiny USA opening on Friday, Oct. 23

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Regal Cinema at Destiny USA will reopen on Friday, Oct. 23.
On the Regal Cinema website, the Destiny USA cinema is listed as “Theatre Re-opening.”
No word yet on what will be showing at the cinema.
