Regal Cinema suspends movie theater operations in New York state as COVID-19 cases climb

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Regal Cinemas officials announced Wednesday that the company’s movie theaters in New York state and California would suspend all operations due to the pandemic.
In a statement Wednesday, Regal officials said:
“In line with our previously announced strategy, Regal is temporarily suspending operations at the remainder of our theaters in New York state and California until the public health and operational environment allows for the resumption of a full release slate.
Regal will continue to monitor the situation in coordination with guidance from public health officials and will communicate any future plans to resume operations when key markets offer more concrete plans on their reopening status and, in turn, studios are able to bring their pipeline of major releases back to the big screen.“
New York state’s movie theaters finally reopened in late October, after being shuttered for eight months due to the coronavirus pandemic.
COVID-19 hospitalizations, and cases, continue to rise locally, statewide, and throughout the nation.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Governor Cuomo issues new restrictions for restaurants, gyms, private gatherings
- Female artists shine in 2020 CMA nominations
- Check out the 2020 CMA Awards nominees
- CMA Awards Show marks many firsts in 2020
- Get to know the 2020 Country Music Hall of Fame inductees
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App