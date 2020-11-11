Regal Cinema suspends movie theater operations in New York state as COVID-19 cases climb

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Regal Cinemas officials announced Wednesday that the company’s movie theaters in New York state and California would suspend all operations due to the pandemic.

In a statement Wednesday, Regal officials said:

“In line with our previously announced strategy, Regal is temporarily suspending operations at the remainder of our theaters in New York state and California until the public health and operational environment allows for the resumption of a full release slate.

Regal will continue to monitor the situation in coordination with guidance from public health officials and will communicate any future plans to resume operations when key markets offer more concrete plans on their reopening status and, in turn, studios are able to bring their pipeline of major releases back to the big screen.

New York state’s movie theaters finally reopened in late October, after being shuttered for eight months due to the coronavirus pandemic.

COVID-19 hospitalizations, and cases, continue to rise locally, statewide, and throughout the nation.

