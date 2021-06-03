Regal Cinema updates parental escort policy at Destiny USA

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Regal Cinema has updated its parental escort policy with the re-opening of its cinemas at Destiny USA. Starting Friday, June 4th anyone 17 and under will be required to be accompanied by an adult after 6 p.m. every day of the week.

In February, Destiny USA and the Syracuse Police Department announced key changes to the center’s long-standing parental escort policy. The enhanced PEP mandates all guests 17-years-old and younger must be accompanied by a parent or guardian over the age of 21 when visiting during all operational hours, every day of the week.