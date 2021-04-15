Regal Cinemas at Destiny USA delays reopening

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — After six months of being shut, Regal Cinemas says it will reopen its Destiny USA theater soon, but not as soon as we first expected.

The company initially posted that it would be reopening the mall location on April 16 but now the website states the location will remain closed until April 23.

When the theater does open capacity will still be capped 25% and masks will be required unless eating or drinking in the auditorium.

Movie fans will need to buy tickets in advance and now concession items can be bought from the Regal app too when you are in the theater.

