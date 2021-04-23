Regal Cinemas in Destiny USA is officially open

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– Lights, camera, action! Movies are back at Destiny USA. While the excitement was on a different level, management is making sure people enjoy the films safely.

There are reminders all over to social distance. Masks need to be worn at concessions, the restrooms, and theaters. Masks can come off when patrons are eating or drinking only.

Once you’re inside the auditorium, whether you’re sitting with a group or by yourself, there must be two seats in between you and the next person. The row in front and in back of each person needs to be empty.

To make sure this happens, movie-goers pick their seats when they buy their tickets.

That may seem like a lot to take in, but that didn’t stop movie enthusiasts from enjoying what Regal Cinemas has to offer on Friday.

“There’s not a whole lot you can do, and it’s one of the things we enjoy doing, me and my wife,” said Michael Saya, one of those enthusiasts.

“[I’m] taking every precaution I need to- mask, hand sanitizer, but being back out is a good thing,” said another movie-goer Kahlil Franks.

The box office isn’t open full time just yet, so it’s recommended you buy your tickets online or at the kiosks in the mall.