Regal Cinemas in Destiny USA to open doors on April 23rd

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Restarting New York after the pandemic is complicated with many businesses reopening their doors and others not being quite ready.

One of the businesses that’s ready to open is Regal Cinemas at Destiny USA.

They were supposed to roll film on Friday night, but now the company website says it will remain closed until April 23rd.

Capacity will be capped at 25 percent, and face masks are required at all times except when patrons are eating or drinking in the auditorium. Movie fans can buy tickets in advance on the app, as well as concession items from the app after being seated in the theatre.