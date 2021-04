POMPEY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) -- The Empire Farm Days are back. The big, annual farm and agriculture trade show returns to Palladino Farms on Sweet Road in Pompey in August, after a 34-year absence.

The event is expected to draw 15,000 to 25,000 people, and Wednesday's public meeting revealed Onondaga County is receiving a big chunk of stimulus money to pave county roads. Pompey is at the top of the list.