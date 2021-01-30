Regan’s Acts of Kindness teams up with local school to donate books to hospital

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Regan’s Acts of Kindness and Holy Cross School in DeWitt are teaming up to collect and donate books to Golisano Children’s Hospital.

Regan’s Acts of Kindness is an organization whose mission is to spread joy and kindness throughout the community. Kelly Quinn started the organization after her daughter, Regan, was hit by a car and killed in her school parking lot on January 4, 2017.

Quinn says this is the first year they’re doing the book drive. She said Regan loved to read.

“We’re looking forward to knowing that the children of Golisano will have more books in their library to choose from because no one wants to be in the hospital, and we feel terribly for those children who are stuck in the hospital,” Quinn said.

She says she’s hoping the books will bring them more happiness.

Donations are being accepted until February 5. The books need to be new. They can be dropped off at Regan’s Acts of Kindness, 507 Sedgwick Drive, Syracuse, N.Y., 13203. They can also be dropped off in a tote located at 4745 Freestone Road, Liverpool, N.Y., 13090.

There is also an Amazon Wishlist.