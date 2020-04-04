Quick Links: CNY Coronavirus Cases | Interactive Map of COVID-19 Cases in the U.S. | NYS Health Department | CDC Website | Essential Services | Unemployment FAQ | Where To Obtain Health Insurance | Store Hours | Syracuse-Area Take Out | Ithaca-Area Take Out | City of Oswego Assistance | Live Map of COVID-19 Cases

Regional Market makes changes to keep customers safe amid COVID-19 pandemic

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Regional Market is looking to make changes in order to make your shopping experience even safer.

The Regional Market has moved all operations outside, widened pathways, spaced out vendors and their leaving it up to the vendors themselves to place produce in your hands, so not everyone is touching your fruits and vegetables.

There’s also a push to buy local, so more people are turning to farmers markets for food.

Amanda Fitale, Regional Market’s Executive Director, said, “It’s been really great for our vendors because they have a lot of products that are hard to find in the grocery stores, so they’ve been able to fulfill those needs and help the community.”

Currently the Regional Market is only open on Saturday’s from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

