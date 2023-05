(WSYR-TV) — Due to a trip to Washington D.C. for votes on the debt ceiling and reduction in wasteful government spending, Brandon Williams’ Town Hall has been moved online.

The original dates, on May 30 in Fayetteville, and June 1 in Clay have now been turned into Tele-Town Hall.

You can sign up HERE.

The June 1 event will begin at 8:00 p.m.