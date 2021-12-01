Registration beginning December 6 for Christmas Bureau 2021

(WSYR-TV) — Registration begins next week for The Salvation Army’s famed Christmas Bureau. Each year, around 3,000 income-eligible families receive support from this event through food baskets and children’s gifts. To attend, please register at The Oncenter during one of these dates:

Monday, Dec. 6, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 7, 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 8, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

This year, families will be asked to pick a specific time at registration to come in on Distribution Day. Distribution Day will take place on Wednesday, Dec. 15 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. To see if you are eligible for receiving aid, please refer to graphic below.

The Christmas Bureau returns this year after the community came together to help in 2020.